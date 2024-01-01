Hull owner confirms Barcelona interest for Philogene

Barcelona's interest in Hull City winger Jaden Philogene has been confirmed.

Barca are weighing up a move for the former Aston Villa trainee this summer.

Hull City's owner Acun Ilicali hs confirmed that Barcelona is showing interest.

"Yes, everything is true. But my idea with football is not to make money, my idea is to create a stronger and bigger club. But sometimes a player says 'I want to go', then it is different," he told talkSPORT .

"For me, a sale is not the downfall of the world. I would never want to curb my players' careers or their transitions because of a contract I have. So if Jaden wants to move and he says he wants to go somewhere ... then this is something we can't do much about because this is his life."