Palace defender could still join Newcastle this summer

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi may still end up at Newcastle United this summer.

The Magpies are serious about securing a top class center half for boss Eddie Howe.

Per the BBC, they are now exploring alternative options, such as Edmond Tapsoba of Bayer Leverkusen.

However, their interest in Guehi is very much real and is still present, which may result in a transfer before deadline day.

For their part, Palace want a mega fee, having rejected up to £65 million for the 24-year-old.

Palace chairman Steve Parish told BBC Sport last week: "I can’t imagine a situation where we would lose both of our center-halves."