Newcastle and Palace still negotiating over Guehi

Newcastle and Palace are still negotiating over Guehi
Newcastle and Palace are still negotiating over GuehiAction Plus
Newcastle sporting director Paul Mitchell and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish are still negotiating.

The two power brokers are involved in discussions about Palace center half Marc Guehi.

While Newcastle would love to bring Guehi to St. James’ Park, they have been unable to get a bid accepted by Palace.

“We’re always very respectful when we get a bid for a player,” Parish told talkSPORT

“We’re very respectful of Newcastle United and Paul Mitchell is somebody I have an incredible amount of time for. 

“I’ve known him for a long time, he’s been very, very good to me in football and we have a good relationship. So, he and I have had a chat about this.

“Inevitably, the agents are involved and have got a point of view, they’re decent guys. We’ve had conversations with other clubs that have expressed interest as well.”

