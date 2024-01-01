Prem move still on as Brentford pull out of Cajuste deal

Napoli midfielder Jens Cajuste could yet find himself a Premier League move.

Brentford pulled out of a €12m deal for the Sweden international yesterday after concerns over his medical.

However, Cajuste's agent remains in London seeking to sort out a new club for his client.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Jens Cajuste’s agent remains in London to find new solution for Swedish midfielder after Brentford deal off.

"Cajuste will still leave Napoli with more Premier League clubs and one German club interested.

"…and Napoli are set to seal Billy Gilmour deal with Brighton."