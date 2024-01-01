Newcastle want Liverpool's longest serving player after Palace bid rejected

Tribal Football
Newcastle want Liverpool's longest serving player as Palace bid rejected
Newcastle United want Liverpool defender Joe Gomez after the club's bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi was rejected once again.

Gomez is exploring options after he opted not to travel with Liverpool for their away clash with Ipswich Town this weekend. 

The 27-year-old is the club’s longest serving player amongst the squad but has been pushed out of the side as previous manager Jurgen Klopp and current boss Arne Slot prefer the likes of Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas. 

Newcastle are now monitoring Gomez ahead of the summer transfer deadline according to Mail Sport as the Magpies look to strengthen their backline. 

This comes after the club made a fourth bid for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi which has reportedly been rejected despite it being a club record fee. 

Newcastle’s top defender Fabian Schar has been suspended for three games after his red care against Southampton and are now in desperate need of a centre back. 

Aston Villa, Fulham, Chelsea and many foreign sides are reportedly interested in the England international who has been an excellent asset for Liverpool since he signed in 2015. 

