Owen convinced "secretive talks" between Real Madrid and Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have held secretive talks with Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, insists Michael Owen.

The Reds have been rocked by a January bid to sign the defender from the La Liga giants

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer and will likely sign for Real at that stage.

However, the Spanish club have put in a bid to secure him in January, which has been rejected.

Owen, who made the same move in his career, stated: “The very fact that Real Madrid have now made their intentions clear towards signing Trent Alexander Arnold leads me to believe that it’s only a matter of time before he signs for them.

“If he was going to sign a contract extension, Madrid wouldn’t have officially made their move.

“Secretive talks will have taken place. Huge news.”