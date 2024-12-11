Odegaard on Arsenal star Nwaneri: I have been trying to help him in many different ways

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has revealed he is trying to help Ethan Nwaneri this season as he continues to grow into a first-team player.

The Norway international has taken the talented teenager under his wing this season as he breaks through under manager Mikel Arteta, who is clearly impressed by the academy player who has attracted a lot of attention so far due to his impressive performances.

Nwaneri is only 17 years old but has already scored three goals in Arsenal’s run to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup while also grabbing his first Premier League goal last month against Nottingham Forest.

“Obviously it was a big change for me to go to Madrid at 16 years old and I was still a baby when I look back now,” said Odegaard.

“I think I just learned what it feels to be a young player in a senior squad and it’s not always the most easy thing, so that’s something I keep in mind now when younger players are coming up to the first team. I know how they feel and just try to help them as much as possible.

He has been impressed by Nwaneri so far and has taken it upon himself to guide him and help his development which can be a tricky path at such a young age.

“I have been trying to help him (Nwaneri) in many different ways. I think for a young player, sometimes it is just to help him to be himself and feel natural, and don’t be like too much on him.

“I think everyone can see the qualities he has and for him it is just about showing that and enjoying and keep improving all the time.

“He is doing amazing. I think, for his age, to play the way he plays, with such confidence, with such enthusiasm, eagerness to get on the ball and always show his quality.

Pressure is a major factor when you are a teenager pushing into the first team and Odegaard wants to shield him from that and let him enjoy every moment with the Gunners.

“I am really, really happy for him and proud of him for what he is doing and I am sure there’s a lot more to come because he is a good boy with a good mentality. He will just get better and better.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure and too big words on him, but he is an unbelievable player already. I don’t think there’s any reason to speak about the talent because everyone can see that.

“He’s already a big player. I don’t see him as a talent, I see him as a really good player and that’s a great sign for such a young player.”