Father of Arsenal captain Odegaard named coach of Lillestrom

The father of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has been named coach of Lillestrom.

Hans Erik Odegaard, 50, takes charge after LSK's relegation from the Eliteserien.

He has signed a four-year contract with LSK.

Odegaard leaves Sandefjord, having guided them to safety.

He recalled: "We had a couple of conversations in August and it was very tempting. But then we were in last place with Sandefjord, and I don't think you can give up when it's hard.

"That's why I had to say no at the time."

