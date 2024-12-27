Odegaard on Arsenal's Ipswich clash without Saka and Sterling : We are fully locked in

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard has spoken ahead of tonight's clash with Ipswich Town and how the squad are fully focused.

Speaking in his captain’s notes, the Norway international says the Gunners won’t show any mercy towards the Tractor Boys in a clash where Arsenal are missing a number of key players.

“We’ll be without Bukayo (Saka) and Raheem (Sterling) for a few weeks now, and together with the other lads that are currently injured, we’ll all be supporting them during their recoveries. This is part of football, and of course I’ve been out this season, so I can really relate with them at the moment. They will come back stronger and we’ll be with them all the way.

"When there is a busy schedule like this, you always see a few surprise results in the Premier League.

"Some teams are tired, so teams will be missing players, so it’s important for us to approach the game in the right way, prepare well, execute on the pitch and make sure we are fully locked in.”