Tribal Football
Most Read
Guardiola explains Villa absence for Man City keeper Ederson
Man Utd boss Amorim: Where I know Antony will improve
Lawyer can see Chelsea taking legal action over Mudryk case
Club America eyeing Rayo Vallecano attacker James

Arsenal boss Arteta"pretty worried" about Saka injury

Paul Vegas
Arsenal boss Arteta"pretty worried" about Saka injury
Arsenal boss Arteta"pretty worried" about Saka injuryAction Plus
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits Bukayo Saka's injury "is a worry".

Saka was forced off during Saturday night's 5-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He went off on 24 minutes and was later seen on crutches.

"He felt something in his hamstring, he couldn't continue," said Arteta. "He will have to be assessed. Pretty worried about that one.

 "It's difficult. They have tested him but it's very difficult to say how bad it is.

"I'm not sure if it's exactly the same one (from earlier this season), it's in the same leg.

"I don't know how big this is going to be but he's already had two."

Raheem Sterling has also collected an injury.

The manager continued: "We don't know for how long. To lose two players in 24 hours is not good.

"Unfortunately, with the amount of games that we are playing and with this schedule, it doesn't surprise me. But the team will react to that."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSaka BukayoSterling RaheemArsenalCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with "remarkable" victory at Palace
Palace boss Glasner baffled by Arsenal hammering
Palace captain Guehi: We cannot dwell on Arsenal defeat