Arsenal relief over initial Saka injury shocker

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury was feared to be even worse than the reality.

The attacker had to come off during a win over Crystal Palace, but was in some pain as he did so.Per The Mail, Arsenal initially felt his hamstring had detached from the bone.

But scans have shown the issue is not as bad, but will still require a lot of time off.

Saka will be out for around two to three months, rather than the feared six months.

He should be back in time for the Premier League run in, but Arsenal face a tough task in replacing his output for the coming weeks.