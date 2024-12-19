Lewis-Skelly says Saka and Odegaard have helped guide him at Arsenal

Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly reveals that Bukayo Saka is helping him keep his feet at the club.

The defender has been a revelation when played in the League Cup by manager Mikel Arteta.

He also impressed in a recent Champions League game against Monaco, thrilling the supporters.

“First of all, my mum and family keep me grounded,” said Lewis-Skelly, per The Standard.

“They help me a lot with that, but obviously Bukayo coming through (the academy), he knows what is it like.

“You get all the attention, so you have got to keep your feet on the ground, keep your mind focused.

“Jorginho has helped me a lot. He is obviously so experienced. Martin (Odegaard) has helped me a lot as the captain, he is a great role model to live up to.”