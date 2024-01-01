Odegaard confident Arsenal will find right additions

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard knows he will meet some new teammates this summer.

The Norway star is excited about the prospect of challenging for the Premier League title in 2024/2025.

After finishing second two seasons in a row, Odegaard knows that new faces may help push the Gunners into top spot.

On new arrivals, per football.london, he stated: “I mean, I'm really, really happy with the squad we have. We have unbelievable quality in the squad, and I think we showed what we're capable of, especially as I said, in the last part of the season how well we played.

“We made history and all those things. So I'm really pleased with the squad, and we have unbelievable qualities, so I'm not too worried about that.

“I think that's down to Mikel (Arteta), down to Edu and the club. I’m really happy with the squad, unbelievable quality and a joy to be a part of this group.”