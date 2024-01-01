Fulham eyeing Arsenal midfielder Smith Rowe

London club Fulham are among the teams ready to pounce for Emile Smith Rowe.

The Arsenal academy star has been on the periphery of the first team over the past two seasons.

Smith Rowe is said to want to leave the Emirates Stadium in search of regular football.

Per Sky Sports, a bid of £25m could be enough to convince Arsenal to part company.

Any funds they raise from Smith Rowe will go on the books as pure profit, as he is homegrown.

Such a sale would allow Arsenal a lot of PSR wiggle room to make new signings.