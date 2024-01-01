West Ham battle London rivals for Arsenal winger Nelson

West Ham United are among the teams interested in signing Reiss Nelson this summer.

The Arsenal midfielder, who can also play as a wing-back, is one who the club do not mind selling.

Per The Sun, West Ham have joined Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in assessing Nelson.

The former England Under-21 star wants to leave for regular first team football at this stage of his career.

Given he is now 24 and down the pecking order, Nelson wants to go where he is a bona fide first team starter.

Whether West Ham can convince him that he will get adequate game time is unclear.