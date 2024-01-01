Tribal Football
Arsenal target Merino informs Real Sociedad of plans
Arsenal-linked star Mikel Merino may be on the move this summer transfer window.

The 28-year-old Spanish midfielder has been hugely impressive at Euro 2024.

Per El Diario Vasco, the anchorman is one who manager Mikel Arteta admires a lot. And he has now made a transfer request to Real Sociedad.

The Gunners boss is eager to bring in someone who can rotate with Jorginho in midfield.

Merino is a pass master who is not afraid to get stuck in and can use his height to great effect.

He is also on Barcelona’s list this summer, which means that any transfer will not be easy.

