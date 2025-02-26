Ferdinand says there is "no chance" Salah is ahead of Henry and Ronaldo in heated debate

Mohamed Salah is enjoying a record-breaking season in front of goal for Liverpool but former Manchester United defender believes he is not better than two Premier League stars.

The 32-year-old is enjoying an incredible season at Liverpool as he pushes them towards another league title under new manager Arne Slot. Salah has 25 goals and 16 assists from 27 matches already this campaign which has sparked debate about if he should be considered as the best player in Premier League history.

Ferdinand however was insistent that Salah is bettered by two stars, “No chance,” the Man United legend told TNT Sport. “He's not ahead of (Thierry) Henry and (Cristiano) Ronaldo.”

"Stats-wise and consistency-wise he is in the conversation, in the top three definitely, but in terms of someone who excites me, the maverick, that’s what elevates them for me to be the best. It’s what you like watching. I want someone who will make me squeal. You wouldn’t want to play against Salah though, I’ll say that."

Ally McCoist, who was on punditry duty with Ferdinand avoided the debate but praised Salah and said he is certainly one of the best players to ever grace the Premier League.

“He is without doubt in my opinion one of the elite players to play in the league of all time. He honestly deserves to be mentioned up there with your Henry’s and your Bergkamp’s and all those kinds of guys. He’s a phenomenal talent. It’s remarkable, absolutely remarkable and he’s one of the best players to grace the league.”

Liverpool's title charge continues with a clash against top-four challengers Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday night where Salah will look to continue his form which has led to Ballon d'Or shouts that will only grow louder as he finds the back of the net this season.