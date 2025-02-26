Salah sends message to Liverpool supporters: I want fans to remember that I gave it all

Salah sends message to Liverpool fans: I want fans to remember that I gave it all

Mohamed Salah has given his clearest indication yet that he may leave Liverpool when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old is enjoying a stellar campaign under Arne Slot, with Liverpool in contention for a treble, fueling talk of a potential Ballon d’Or win.

With just three months remaining on his deal, Salah is now free to negotiate with foreign clubs and has spoken about the legacy he hopes to leave behind.

"In a very polite way,” he said about any disagreements regarding his contract.

"I want fans to remember that I gave it all to the fans, I gave it all to the city.

"I was here, I wasn't lazy, I just enjoyed my football and gave it all. I think that's what the city is about - they give you love and you have a connection with them because you give your all. I just want them to remember that I was here for eight years - and I gave it all.

"To be here for eight years is not something I take for granted. Playing at a top club like Liverpool, fighting for every trophy every year is incredible. I feel like I’m in very good shape and trying to make sure that not only I improve but that the players around me are improving as well."