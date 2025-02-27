Liverpool preparing for big summer transfer spend

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool are planning a major summer transfer window amid concerns that Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Trent Alexander-Arnold could depart.

All three stars are in the final months of their contracts, and without new deals, they will be free to leave at the end of the season.

While the club remains hopeful of retaining them, preparations are being made for a potential squad rebuild.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are set to allocate a substantial budget for replacements if necessary.

Club officials acknowledge that losing such key players would require a significant reinvestment in the squad.

The financial outlook will largely depend on their decisions, as each commands a high salary at Anfield.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAlexander-Arnold Trentvan Dijk VirgilSalah MohamedLiverpoolFootball Transfers
