Chelsea winger Madueke to be assessed as Maresca's injury crisis continues to grow

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was forced to replace Noni Madueke in their 3-0 loss to Brighton as the club's injury crisis worsens.

The 22-year-old immediately signaled that he needed to be replaced and made a tearing motion toward the substitutes’ bench before being replaced by Jaden Sancho in their disappointing 3-0 defeat on Saturday.

In the immediate aftermath, Maresca confirmed a hamstring problem and stated that he “will be out for a while.” This leaves the club without several attacking assets, including Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu. They have suffered hamstring injuries, which keep them out of contention until after next month’s international break.

Mykhailo Mudryk is suspended, while Joao Felix was allowed to join AC Milan on loan this winter. When Sancho was introduced against the Seagulls, the Italian head coach had academy graduate Tyrique George as the only forward available which will worry many Chelsea fans.

Chelsea travel to Aston Villa on Saturday evening.