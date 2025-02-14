Man Utd U18 coach Lawrence eager to highlight 2-goal Scanlon after FAYC win

Manchester United’s Under-18s secured a dominant 5-1 victory over Chelsea to reach the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals.

James Scanlon scored twice, while Chido Obi netted a hat-trick in an all-round impressive team performance.

Head coach Adam Lawrence praised the young Reds for creating special memories in their Academy journey.

“It was nice for Scanners,” Lawrence stated.

“He got the rewards for the runs that he was making, the positions that he was making up and he’s a really good finisher with both feet, so nice for him to get the goals and also a header for him!”

“It was a great team result and to get two goals myself, I’m obviously delighted,” Scanlon said.

“It’s obviously a really high level game against Chelsea but it’s the games you want to be involved in as an Academy player and I think we rose to the challenge well and, on the night, we were the better team.

“Obviously it’s the games and the nights you want to be involved in as a player. The FA Youth Cup has a special feeling obviously with the suits, playing here under the lights. Great game, great night.”