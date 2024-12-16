Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea striker Jackson: A title challenge...?
Chelsea striker Jackson: A title challenge...?Action Plus
Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson says it's too soon to consider a title challenge.

The Blues sit second on the Premier League table after victory over Brentford on Sunday.

Jackson struck the winner against the Bees and insists no-one is getting carried away with their run of form.

He said at the final whistle: "We're just trying to win every fight and focus on the next one. I'm not looking at the table at all."

Chelsea are two points behind Liverpool, with the Reds having a game in hand.

 

Premier LeagueJackson NicolasChelseaLiverpoolBrentford
