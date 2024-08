Chelsea ready to hand Jackson new deal

Chelsea are ready to hand Nicolas Jackson a new deal.

After securing Cole Palmer to a new agreement, Chelsea are now turning to Jackson.

The Telegraph says Chelsea intend to extend Jackson's current deal from 2031 to 2033.

Jackson is happy with the arrangement and ready to put pen to paper.

Last season, the striker recorded 17 goals and six assists in 44 games.