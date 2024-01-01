Ex-Chelsea striker Sturridge defends axed Sterling after statement

Tribal Football
Former Chelsea striker Daniel Sturridge defended Raheem Sterling after his management team's statement before defeat to Manchester City on Sunday.

Sterling was dropped for the game, with his camp releasing a statement demanding "clarity" in response.

Sturridge said on Sky Sports: "I want to say that I have a lot of love and respect for Raheem Sterling as a football player. As a guy, he a young brother of mine.

"The timing's not great, especially on the day of the game. But he will feel he's good enough to help Chelsea Football Club.

"In his mind, he's probably thinking, 'Going up against City today, my old club, get out there'. I think there's probably surprised by not being involved.

"I don't agree with it, with the message going out on the day game. Obviously, it's not good timing, but Raheem Sterling, in my opinion, is a good enough player to be in Chelsea squad."

