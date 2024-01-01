REVEALED: Kovacic Man City goal sent Boehly home

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly decided to leave Stamford Bridge before the final whistle of their game against Manchester City.

Boehly was sitting in the director’s box when the team were 1-0 down to an Erling Haaland goal.

But when ex-Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic scored to make it 2-0 to City, he got up and walked out.

New manager Enzo Maresca was condemned to a defeat at the start of his tenure.

Boehly is hoping the third full time manager he has hired will be the one to do the job.

After firing Thomas Tuchel, he has hired Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and now Maresca.