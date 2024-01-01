Tribal Football
Most Read
Dyche admits Everton could be forced into Branthwaite sale
In Joshua Zirkzee, Manchester United have signed a striker like no other
Ugarte AND Chilwell? Why signing Chelsea's discarded left-back makes sense for Man Utd
Sterling camp releases statement after Chelsea AXE today

REVEALED: Kovacic Man City goal sent Boehly home

REVEALED: Kovacic Man City goal sent Boehly home
REVEALED: Kovacic Man City goal sent Boehly home
REVEALED: Kovacic Man City goal sent Boehly homeAction Plus
Chelsea owner Todd Boehly decided to leave Stamford Bridge before the final whistle of their game against Manchester City.

Boehly was sitting in the director’s box when the team were 1-0 down to an Erling Haaland goal.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But when ex-Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic scored to make it 2-0 to City, he got up and walked out.

New manager Enzo Maresca was condemned to a defeat at the start of his tenure.

Boehly is hoping the third full time manager he has hired will be the one to do the job.

After firing Thomas Tuchel, he has hired Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, and now Maresca.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKovacic MateoManchester CityChelsea
Related Articles
Ex-Chelsea striker Sturridge defends axed Sterling after statement
Maresca "happy with performance" as Chelsea beaten by Man City
Man City showed our hunger in victory at Chelsea - Kovacic