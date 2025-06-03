Chelsea approach AC Milan for Maignan talks

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Chelsea are moving for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

The France No1 has stalled over new contract talks with Milan, which has alerted clubs across Europe.

Those interested include Chelsea, reports transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, this despite the confidence shown by manager Enzo Maresca in Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen this season.

Romano is reporting: "EXCLUSIVE: Chelsea approach AC Milan to sign Mike Maignan as new goalkeeper.

"Mike Maignan has still not signed new contract at the club and Chelsea are now aware of the situation.

"He’s always been high on Chelsea list with clubs in talks, decision up to Milan."

Maignan's contract with the Rossoneri runs to 2026.

