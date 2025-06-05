Man Utd 'speaking with Martinez for six months' as Onana debate rages

Manchester United are in talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

TyC Sports says United have been in contact with Martinez and his agents for the past six months as they consider the future of senior keeper Andre Onana.

Advertisement Advertisement

Any firm move for Martinez will be dependent on Onana departing this summer.

However, Argentina international Martinez knows United are keen and the feeling is mutual.

Talks have intensified in recent weeks, though no formal bid has yet been lodged with Villa as United management debate a final decision on Onana.