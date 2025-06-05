Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal confirm 17 player departures including Jorginho, Tierney and Sterling
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United
Brentford attacker Mbuemo delivers personal demands to Man Utd
Man Utd willing to match Mbeumo's huge wage demands as transfer talks begin

Man Utd 'speaking with Martinez for six months' as Onana debate rages

Paul Vegas
Man Utd 'speaking with Martinez for six months' as Onana debate rages
Man Utd 'speaking with Martinez for six months' as Onana debate ragesAction Plus
Manchester United are in talks with Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

TyC Sports says United have been in contact with Martinez and his agents for the past six months as they consider the future of senior keeper Andre Onana.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Any firm move for Martinez will be dependent on Onana departing this summer.

However, Argentina international Martinez knows United are keen and the feeling is mutual. 

Talks have intensified in recent weeks, though no formal bid has yet been lodged with Villa as United management debate a final decision on Onana.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez EmilianoOnana AndreManchester UnitedAston VillaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd outcast Rashford welcomes Inter Milan interest
Martinez coy over his Aston Villa future
Emi Martinez opens up on Aston Villa future amid Man United interest