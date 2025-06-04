Man Utd returnee Sancho posts Chelsea farewell

Jadon Sancho has posted a farewell message to Chelsea fans after his loan concluded.

Chelsea have decided to pay a £5m penalty fee to Manchester United after choosing not to sign the winger permanently this summer

Sancho posted to social media: "Grateful for the experience.

"Big love to everyone at Chelsea who made me feel at home - team-mates, staff, and the fans.

"Wishing the club all the best moving forward. Truly grateful, thank you Blues."

Chelsea could sign Sancho for £25m this summer, but the midfielder has now been sent back to Old Trafford.