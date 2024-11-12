Norway coach Solbakken explains sending Odegaard back to Arsenal

Norway coach Stale Solbakken has sent Martin Odegaard back to Arsenal.

The midfielder has only just returned from a niggling ankle injury and it has now been deemed too high a risk to use him in the upcoming internationals against Slovenia and Kazakhstan.

Solbakken explained: "We knew there was a risk that Martin would not be ready.

"He had a great desire to take part in the upcoming matches, but we cannot risk his health.

"I am sure that the boys are ready to give everything in the games that await us.

"I believe that the players step up in his absence."