Arsenal keeper Raya: We know how important Odegaard is for us

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says Martin Odegaard's return is a big boost.

Odegaard played a full 90 in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Chelsea, having recovered from a September ankle injury.

Raya says the difference the captain made was clear on the night: “We know how important Martin is for us, not just on the pitch but off the pitch as well.

“He drives us, he gives us that extra edge, of course, he’s the club captain as well. He just shows on the pitch the quality he has and what he gives to the team, so we’re really happy to have him back.

“The most important thing is the next game, so we just go step-by-step, game-by-game, training-by-training and that’s the most important thing. It’s too long to think ahead and stuff like that so make sure we’re still in the present and that’s it, just go game-by-game.”