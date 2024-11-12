Norway coach Solbakken explains call-up for Arsenal captain Odegaard

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard and his national team will decide on how he will approach this break.

The Norway star does want to represent his country, but only if he can remain fully fit.

Odegaard only just came back from an ankle problem to play in a 1-1 draw against Chelsea.

Norway boss Stale Solbakken admits that he will have a conversation with Odegaard.

“He (Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta) called me,” said Solbakken this week. 

“We discussed the situation openly and honestly.

“He didn’t have much more information than what had come to light and what Martin had said to both the medical team at Arsenal and to us.

“He has trained one and a half times in almost eight weeks since the injury. When he plays 95 minutes, there must be a reaction.

“This will be a decision that will hopefully be made within a couple of days between the medical team and Martin. He is the one who must feel 100 per cent ready for this.”

