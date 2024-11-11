Solbakken confirms Norway call for Arsenal captain Odegaard

Welcome reinforcement for crisis-hit Norway: Ødegaard selected for the Nations League

Martin Ødegaard has been recalled by Norway coach Stale Solbakken after making his playing return for Arsenal.

Gunners and Norway captain Ødegaard is now in line for play for Norway in the Nations League matches in the coming week.

Solbakken has called up Ødegaard to Norway after the midfielder's playing return for the past week.

Ødegaard suffered an ankle injury in the Nations League match against Austria in early September.

And the midfielder only made his return in last week's Champions League match against Inter, where he made a brief appearance in the closing stages.

On Sunday, he played the whole game and looked fit for Arsenal's 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

This has prompted Solbakken to call up Odegaard.

"We'll have to see how it turns out. The ankle, the doctors and Martin will decide," said Solbakken to NTB.

Norway is tied with Austria and Slovenia for first place in Group 3 of the Nations League's penultimate round.