Next 48hrs? PSG push Napoli for swift Kvaratskhelia agreement

Carlos Volcano
PSG are convinced they will have a deal for Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in place by Wednesday.

Despite competition from the Premier League, PSG have stepped forward and already struck terms over a contract with the Georgia star's agent.

Le Parisien says things are moving quickly and PSG are confident reaching a deal with Napoli inside the next 48 hours.

A fee of around €75m has been mentioned for Kvaratskhelia.

PSG could include a player in their offer to accelerate negotiations and reach agreement before English rivals have the chance to get involved.

