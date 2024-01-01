Tribal Football
Newcastle winger Minteh resisting Lyon efforts

Newcastle United young talent Yankuba Minteh is refusing to join Lyon this summer.

The attacker wanted to either stay at the club or move to Feyenoord, where he was on loan last season.Per The Sun, he has outright rejected the permanent transfer offer from Ligue 1 side Lyon.

The Magpies needed to sell Minteh to comply with the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability deadline on 30 June.

The two clubs have agreed a fee of around £40 million for the 19-year-old, but he is not interested.

He would rather remain in the Premier League, as he has a long-term Newcastle contract.

