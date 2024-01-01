Newcastle weighing up next Minteh move

Newcastle United are set to make a decision about the future of Yankuba Minteh.

The young forward was being linked with a move to Everton as part of a deal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.Per Chronicle Live, that deal is no longer in the works, as Newcastle have pulled out.

As a result, Minteh could well stay at the club, go out on loan, or be transferred to another team.

Minteh's agent had told Chronicle Live: "I can't confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle."

Minteh's representative Bakary Bojang had added: "It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer. From our side if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs."