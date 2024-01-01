Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons

Newcastle weighing up next Minteh move

Newcastle weighing up next Minteh move
Newcastle weighing up next Minteh move
Newcastle weighing up next Minteh moveProfimedia
Newcastle United are set to make a decision about the future of Yankuba Minteh.

The young forward was being linked with a move to Everton as part of a deal for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.Per Chronicle Live, that deal is no longer in the works, as Newcastle have pulled out.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As a result, Minteh could well stay at the club, go out on loan, or be transferred to another team.

Minteh's agent had told Chronicle Live: "I can't confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle."

Minteh's representative Bakary Bojang had added: "It is correct that Newcastle are willing to sell the player if they receive a good offer. From our side if Newcastle wants to sell and the sporting project is good we will definitely look at it. We are in communication with some clubs."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMinteh YankubaNewcastle UtdEvertonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lyon go for Newcastle winger Minteh
Agent: Newcastle winger Minteh has agreed with rival club
Everton demand Newcastle include player in Calvert-Lewin offer