Newcastle winger Minteh welcomes French interest

Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh is keen on a move to France.

After a successful loan with Feyenoord last season, Newcastle are weighing up their next move for the Gambian.

Advertisement Advertisement

Everton have asked after the winger, as has Lyon and Marseille.

Foot Mercato says Minteh has welcomed the interest from Ligue 1 and if given the choice, he would be happy to join Marseille.

Minteh and his management team are fans of new OM coach Roberto de Zerbi and they believe his game will develop rapidly under the Italian.