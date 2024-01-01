Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Newcastle winger Minteh welcomes French interest

Newcastle winger Minteh welcomes French interest
Newcastle winger Minteh welcomes French interest
Newcastle winger Minteh welcomes French interestAction Plus
Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh is keen on a move to France.

After a successful loan with Feyenoord last season, Newcastle are weighing up their next move for the Gambian.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Everton have asked after the winger, as has Lyon and Marseille.

Foot Mercato says Minteh has welcomed the interest from Ligue 1 and if given the choice, he would be happy to join Marseille.

Minteh and his management team are fans of new OM coach Roberto de Zerbi and they believe his game will develop rapidly under the Italian.

Mentions
Ligue 1Minteh YankubaNewcastle UtdMarseilleEvertonFeyenoordLyonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lyon go for Newcastle winger Minteh
Agent: Newcastle winger Minteh has agreed with rival club
Everton join Lyon, Marseille in tabling contract offer to Ndidi