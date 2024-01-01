Lyon go for Newcastle winger Minteh

Newcastle United’s young winger Yankuba Minteh is a wanted man this summer.

The talent had an impressive loan spell at Feyenoord last season, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists.

However, he is now one of the players the Magpies may sell as they look to comply with Premier League financial regulations.

Per Chronicle Live, there is an unnamed club that has agreed terms with the Gambian international. Lyon are mooted to be the club in question.

Now they are seeking to agree a fee with Newcastle, which is not expected to be too difficult.

Everton, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Roma and Marseille are among the teams chasing the 19-year-old.