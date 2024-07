Newcastle willing to cash in on Trippier

Newcastle United are willing to listen to offers for Kieran Trippier this summer.

The Northern Echo says several clubs from Saudi Arabia are interested in the 33-year-old right-back, whose contract with the Magpies expires in 2025.

Trippier has been with Newcastle since January 2022 and has made 92 appearances for the Magpies.

Bayern Munich made an attempt in January, but their offer of €15m was rejected.

Trippier was a key member of England's Euros team this summer.