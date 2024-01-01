Newcastle and AC Milan thrashing out Thiaw terms

Tribal Football
Newcastle are lining up a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

Tuttosport says Newcastle have been locked in talks with Milan for some weeks over the German youngster.

A swap involving Kieran Trippier has been mooted, though never really took off during negotiations.

Instead, the two clubs have been discussing a cash only deal of around €30m.

However, much will depend on how much room Newcastle will have in their budget given the Premier League's Profit & Sustainability rules.

