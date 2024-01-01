Newcastle fullback Trippier: Simeone met me in Atletico carpark and urged me to stay

Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier admits leaving Atletico Madrid was a wrench.

The England fullback left Atletico for the Magpies 18 months ago.

He told Overlap: "I could have stayed at Atlético Madrid, I could have signed a three-year contract.

"Even Diego Simeone was waiting for me in the car park on the day of my departure and tried to convince me not to leave. But it was the right thing to do."

He added: "When I arrived, Simeone told me clearly: 'You have to improve your defense'. And yes, he spent many hours with me after training , showing me footage of players..."