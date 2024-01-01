Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Newcastle fullback Trippier: Simeone met me in Atletico carpark and urged me to stay

Newcastle fullback Trippier: Simeone met me in Atletico carpark and urged me to stay
Newcastle fullback Trippier: Simeone met me in Atletico carpark and urged me to stay
Newcastle fullback Trippier: Simeone met me in Atletico carpark and urged me to stayLaLiga
Newcastle United captain Kieran Trippier admits leaving Atletico Madrid was a wrench.

The England fullback left Atletico for the Magpies 18 months ago.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told Overlap: "I could have stayed at Atlético Madrid, I could have signed a three-year contract.

"Even Diego Simeone was waiting for me in the car park on the day of my departure and tried to convince me not to leave. But it was the right thing to do."

He added: "When I arrived, Simeone told me clearly: 'You have to improve your defense'. And yes, he spent many hours with me after training , showing me footage of players..."

Mentions
LaLigaTrippier KieranSimeone DiegoNewcastle UtdAtl. MadridPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle captain Trippier: Man Utd move just faded away
Newcastle captain Trippier regrets Tottenham departure
Ex-mentor backing Atletico Madrid move for Man City ace Alvarez