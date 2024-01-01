Newcastle could lose 11 key players as contracts enter final year

Newcastle United are facing a serious issue with the contracts of their key squad members.

The Magpies have an issue regarding more than 11 players in Eddie Howe’s group.

Per The Mirror, the likes of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are among those entering the last year of their contracts.

Those players include club skipper Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, and Fabian Schar.

The issue for the Magpies is that many of these players may demand higher salaries.

Newcastle have improved over the past two years, while they are now fully owned by the Saudi Arabian government