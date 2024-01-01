Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex Newcastle star leaves Saudi Pro League as he joins Mourinho in new project
Arsenal agree Gyokeres terms with Sporting CP
Chelsea eager to sign Wolves playmaker who could transform the squad
Argentine president Milei sacks Minister after Messi apology demanded; Chelsea midfielder Enzo receives official support

Newcastle could lose 11 key players as contracts enter final year

Newcastle could lose 11 key players as contracts enter final year
Newcastle could lose 11 key players as contracts enter final year
Newcastle could lose 11 key players as contracts enter final yearAction Plus
Newcastle United are facing a serious issue with the contracts of their key squad members.

The Magpies have an issue regarding more than 11 players in Eddie Howe’s group.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per The Mirror, the likes of Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are among those entering the last year of their contracts.

Those players include club skipper Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, and Fabian Schar.

The issue for the Magpies is that many of these players may demand higher salaries.

Newcastle have improved over the past two years, while they are now fully owned by the Saudi Arabian government

Mentions
Trippier KieranWilson CallumHowe EddieLascelles JamaalSchar FabianNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Newcastle boss Howe has admirers inside FA
Newcastle boss Howe shortlisted to replace Southgate
Newcastle appoint Bunce as new "performance director"