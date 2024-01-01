Everton demand Newcastle include player in Calvert-Lewin offer

Tribal Football
Everton want a player included in Newcastle's offer for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton are prepared to sell the centre-forward to Newcastle in the coming days.

With a year to run on his current deal, Everton accept they must sell Calvert-Lewin now or risk losing him for nothing in a year's time.

Talks between the two clubs are at an advanced stage, though Everton are pushing Newcastle to include Yankuba Minteh in their offer.

After a successful loan with Feyenoord, Newcastle have slapped a €40m price-tag on the Gambian.

Sky Sports says Everton  are now insisting Newcastle include Minteh in a cash-plus-player deal for Calvert-Lewin.

