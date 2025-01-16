Newcastle striker Isak "feels amazing" after latest double

Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was focusing on his teammates this week.

The Swedish forward scored for the eighth league game in a row, as his team beat Wolves 3-0.

Rather than focus on his feat, Isak focused on the whole team that helped him to score twice.

He told MOTD: "I feel amazing. Individually I feel free and confident but looking at the team we are doing so well as well, defending and with threats going forward. It is a team and I have to keep contributing with goals.

"When we play at our best the players will feel free. In my position as well I want to be able to express myself in the best way I can.

"Records are things you enjoy after your career. I go into every game with the same mentality - to score goals as that helps the team.

"I wouldn't say. It is about the team. We have been really good. I am happy to be a part of it."