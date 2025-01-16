Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr

Newcastle striker Isak "feels amazing" after latest double

Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle striker Isak "feels amazing" after latest double
Newcastle striker Isak "feels amazing" after latest doubleAction Plus
Newcastle United forward Alexander Isak was focusing on his teammates this week.

The Swedish forward scored for the eighth league game in a row, as his team beat Wolves 3-0.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Rather than focus on his feat, Isak focused on the whole team that helped him to score twice.

He told MOTD: "I feel amazing. Individually I feel free and confident but looking at the team we are doing so well as well, defending and with threats going forward. It is a team and I have to keep contributing with goals.

"When we play at our best the players will feel free. In my position as well I want to be able to express myself in the best way I can.

"Records are things you enjoy after your career. I go into every game with the same mentality - to score goals as that helps the team.

"I wouldn't say. It is about the team. We have been really good. I am happy to be a part of it."

Mentions
Premier LeagueIsak AlexanderNewcastle UtdWolves
Related Articles
Botman: Newcastle players going for top four
Newcastle boss Howe: We had to be patient for win against Wolves
Isak scores brace as Newcastle United ease past Wolves to move into top four