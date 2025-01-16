Botman: Newcastle players going for top four

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Newcastle United centre half Sven Botman admitted they wanted to finish in the top four this season.

The Magpies are on a tremendous run of results that has seen them go above Chelsea into fourth spot.

As they chase Nottingham Forest, who are only three points behind, Botman spoke of his delight at their progress after a 3-0 win over Wolves.

He told PLP: "It is always nice to have people who can make goals out of nowhere.

"I am very happy for Alexander Isak (to score in eight Premier League games in a row). The record for the Premier League is a bit higher so he should be looking at that now.

"The season is long but we have big targets. If we want to reach that you can see other teams are winning as well."

