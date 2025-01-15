Isak scores brace as Newcastle United ease past Wolves to move into top four

Alexander Isak (25) bagged a brace as Newcastle United claimed a sixth successive Premier League (PL) victory for the first time since 2022, defeating Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-0 at St. James’ Park.

Coming into the contest on the back of eight straight wins in all competitions, Newcastle were full of confidence and started brightly as Jacob Murphy forced José Sá into an early stop.

Advertisement Advertisement

At the other end, a mix-up at the back allowed Goncalo Guedes a sight of goal, but he sent a low shot wide as momentum swung in the Magpies’ favour. After Murphy rifled another shot across goal, the in-form Isak dragged his effort narrowly wide – a timely warning of what was to come.

Minutes later, Isak became the first Newcastle player to score in eight consecutive Premier League games, breaking the deadlock with a solo run and a touch of fortune.

The Sweden international picked up the ball from deep and drove at the visitors’ backline, playing an inadvertent one-two off a Wolves man before sending a heavily deflected strike beyond the wrong-footed Sa.

The visitors could have drawn level when Jorgen Strand Larsen’s first-time side-foot clipped the far post, yet it was the hosts who went in ahead at half-time, almost benefitting from another deflection as Sandro Tonali saw his shot bounce wide on the whistle.

Newcastle were in control after the restart, and with the hour mark approaching, they turned their superiority into a two-goal advantage.

Having joined just three others in scoring in eight successive Premier League matches, Isak netted his second of the game when he received Bruno Guimares’ pass in the box before picking his spot with a composed finish.

With time ticking away, half-time substitute Matheus Cunha dragged an effort off-target, moments before the hosts broke downfield and killed off the game as a contest after Isak squared for Anthony Gordon to sweep home his fifth goal in six games.

A late surge from Wolves saw Santiago Bueno’s would-be goal disallowed for a handball before Martin Dúbravka diverted Strand Larsen’s point-blank effort onto the crossbar.

Ultimately, there was no consolation goal for the visitors as Newcastle saw out the win to mark a first league double over Wolves since the 1905/06 campaign over a century ago.

Perhaps more pertinently, three points lifts Eddie Howe’s side into the top four, leapfrogging Chelsea after their draw with Bournemouth on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Vítor Pereira’s honeymoon period appears to be at an end, with back-to-back PL losses following his three-game unbeaten start dropping Wolves to 18th in the table.