Newcastle boss Howe: We had to be patient for win against Wolves

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was pleased after their 3-0 win against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Alexander Isak (2) and Anthony Gordon struck the goals for Newcastle on the night.

Howe said afterwards: "We had to be patient and we had to play a different way slightly.

"We had a lot of the ball in the first half, we knew Wolves would be stubborn opponents. We got a lucky break with the first goal but overall I think we deserved it.

"Depending on how the game pans out you need different ways to win. The first goal was so important today, we had a few scares today, Wolves are difficult to play against.

"Overall can't be too picky, it is nine wins in a row now. We know we can play better than today, we did enough of the detailed work to get the win.

"There's a lot to be positive about and a lot to improve."

On Isak, Howe added: "It is one of his biggest strengths - his composure and level of finishing is at the highest level. He has the extra second of composure that players at the top level have."