Tribal Football
Most Read
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave

Newcastle boss Howe: We had to be patient for win against Wolves

Paul Vegas
Newcastle boss Howe: We had to be patient for win against Wolves
Newcastle boss Howe: We had to be patient for win against WolvesAction Plus
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe was pleased after their 3-0 win against Wolves on Wednesday night.

Alexander Isak (2) and Anthony Gordon struck the goals for Newcastle on the night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Howe said afterwards: "We had to be patient and we had to play a different way slightly.

"We had a lot of the ball in the first half, we knew Wolves would be stubborn opponents. We got a lucky break with the first goal but overall I think we deserved it.

"Depending on how the game pans out you need different ways to win. The first goal was so important today, we had a few scares today, Wolves are difficult to play against.

"Overall can't be too picky, it is nine wins in a row now. We know we can play better than today, we did enough of the detailed work to get the win.

"There's a lot to be positive about and a lot to improve."

On Isak, Howe added: "It is one of his biggest strengths - his composure and level of finishing is at the highest level. He has the extra second of composure that players at the top level have."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWolvesNewcastle Utd
Related Articles
Isak scores brace as Newcastle United ease past Wolves to move into top four
Newcastle boss Howe wary of Pereira's Wolves: They already have clear identity
FA CUP 4TH RND DRAW: Plymouth host Liverpool; Man Utd face Leicester