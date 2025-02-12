Genclerbirligi coach talks up Newcastle signing Yildiz

Newcastle United have made a shrewd signing in youngster Baran Yildiz.

The new signing quietly observed Newcastle United’s win over Arsenal at St James’ Park.

While not a marquee arrival, Genclerbirligi youth coach Adnan Ozcan praised the Magpies’ decision, calling it a “very smart move” for the future.

"Baran was transferred for a very low fee considering the size of a club like Newcastle United," he told ChronicleLive.

"Given his potential, he is definitely worth much more."

"He has all the technical and mental attributes needed to become a top-level footballer," he added.

"However, he still needs to develop his physical and athletic abilities.

"The good thing is that he is aware of this and has the determination and mindset to work very hard on these areas. That makes him a player with the potential to reach the highest level in my opinion.

"Off the pitch, Baran is a quiet, calm and kind-hearted person who listens more than he talks, but the moment he steps onto the field - especially when defending - he becomes very aggressive, tough and physical. He is always open to criticism and discussions about his weaknesses. He has a strong work ethic and a constant desire to improve.

"He is one of the hardest-working players I’ve seen. Sometimes, during matches, I feel like he doesn’t even get tired."