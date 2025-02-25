Newcastle need top four finish to convince Isak over staying

Alexander Isak’s future at Newcastle United may depend on their ability to secure Champions League football next season, per the Mail.

The Swedish striker, 25, has drawn interest from Arsenal and Liverpool after an outstanding campaign, netting 21 goals and providing five assists in 30 appearances.

Newcastle are determined to keep their star forward and will reportedly demand £150million while also working on a contract extension beyond 2028.

However, former England striker Emile Heskey previously suggested that Isak’s stay could hinge on European qualification.

Heskey even hinted at a possible ‘gentleman’s agreement’ allowing Isak to leave if Newcastle fail to finish in the top four.

Currently sitting fifth, the Magpies face a battle to secure a Champions League spot, which could shape their summer transfer plans.