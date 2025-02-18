Tribal Football
Newcastle chiefs make new Isak, Guimaraes market decision
Newcastle United management are determined to keep hold of their best players - even if they miss out on Champions League qualification this season.

The likes of Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes are being targeted by bigger clubs across Europe.

But the Daily Mail says Newcastle will not be encouraging offers for any of their major players.

And they hope to convince their best players to stay by launching a new buying spree over the summer market.

Newcastle are confident about their spending range within PSR limits after a quiet January market and last summer's modest campaign.

 

