Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd chiefs inform Amorim of 'modest' summer transfer budget
Obi Mikel slams Sancho: He deceived Chelsea fans
Man Utd and Real Betis face Antony recall dilemma
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market

Carragher “doesn’t really get the talk” of Isak to Arsenal as Liverpool need a forward

Ansser Sadiq
Carragher “doesn’t really get the talk” of Isak to Arsenal as Liverpool want a forward
Carragher “doesn’t really get the talk” of Isak to Arsenal as Liverpool want a forwardAction Plus
Pundit Jamie Carragher states that he “doesn’t really get the talk” of Alexander Isak to Arsenal and believes Liverpool will also be in the race. 

The Newcastle striker has been outstanding this season, breaking records and leading their push for a top-four finish. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Carragher feels Liverpool, potentially losing Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez this summer, could challenge the Gunners for Isak, despite Newcastle insisting he’s not for sale. 

The Sky Sports pundit said on the It's Called Soccer! podcast: "I don't really get all the talk about going to Arsenal. I know Arsenal would love him, but one thing I would say as well, Arsenal aren't the only team that need a centre-forward. Liverpool need one as well. 

"I think in the summer, Liverpool will be in the market for a centre forward. So I think if he was available, there's no doubt Arsenal would go for him, but I think Liverpool would be part of that queue as well. 

"The problem you've got with Real Madrid is they've got (Kylian) Mbappe, Barcelona I'm not sure have the money - but they probably would be in the market for a centre forward because you think of the age of (Robert) Lewandowski, but if he's to leave Newcastle, he has to go to a team that has a realistic chance of winning the Champions League because that's how good he is." 

Mentions
Champions LeagueIsak AlexanderCarragher JamesMbappe KylianArsenalLiverpoolNewcastle UtdPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool to sell Nunez, Alisson; Sane wanted by Barcelona, Spurs; MLS and Ten Hag
Newcastle and Isak reach 'verbal agreement' ahead of summer market
Howe on Isak's transfer links: I think Newcastle have to try and keep our best players